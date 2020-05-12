Man Utd are reportedly keen on Napoli defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo, but the Serie A giants are now considering a contract renewal to fend off their interest.

The 26-year-old joined the Partenopei from Empoli last summer and has established himself as a key figure in the starting XI having made 35 appearances so far this season.

SEE MORE: Boost for Man Utd as positive fitness update touted on key figure

In those outings, he’s contributed two goals and seven assists, and although he’s predominantly been used as a right-back, he has shown his superb versatility too by playing further up the right flank as well as in a more central position in the backline and even on the opposite side.

In turn, that could be useful for the Red Devils and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Calciomercato report, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, that Man Utd are interested in Di Lorenzo, but they could be met with resistance from Napoli.

It’s suggested that the Italian outfit are assessing their options with regards to a contract renewal already to protect themselves and to avoid an exit, and so time will tell if their star puts pen to paper to signal his intention to commit his future or is open to the idea of a potential departure.

United seemingly have a long-term solution at right-back now in Aaron Wan-Bissaka, while Diogo Dalot is still at Old Trafford to offer competition and cover.

Further, they seem well set elsewhere in the backline and arguably have more effective options that can be used in a more attacking role down the right flank, and so it’s difficult to see how a swoop for Di Lorenzo actually makes sense. With that in mind, Napoli may not have too much to worry about at this stage.