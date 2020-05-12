Manchester United have reportedly been given a deadline to complete the permanent signing of Odion Ighalo.

The Nigerian has shone on loan at Old Trafford but now looks increasingly unlikely to stay beyond this brief spell, with Newcastle showing a growing interest in snapping him up.

Man Utd are now facing a deadline to make a decision on Ighalo, with extending his loan perhaps unlikely as the Chinese Super League is due to start up again in July.

If the Premier League can resume as expected by June 12th, this would then clash with fixtures at Ighalo’s parent club Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo has become a quick fan-favourite with United, but it now seems increasingly like he’s played his last game for the club.

MUFC supporters will have to hope their club can bring in a new striker as they’ve been short of options up front for some time.

Ighalo was brought in as cover for the injured Marcus Rashford and United have been linked with the likes of Moussa Dembele as other potential long-term alternatives in that position.