Manchester United have been tipped to bag the young duo of Jude Bellingham and Joe Hugill.

This is according to Football Insider who claim that United’s great ‘history’ is the major reason that both youngsters have chosen to move to Old Trafford.

Sunderland striker Hugill has agreed to a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Red Devils after snubbing Leeds United, according to Football Insider’s report.

The Football Insider report also claims that the Old Trafford outfit have worked out a deal of £25m plus add-ons for 16-year-old Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City.

Speaking about United signing both young starlets, former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips said:

“The history of Manchester United, the system they have there and the young kids they have had come through there – it is the best place for a lot of rising stars like Hugill,”

“It looks like Jude Bellingham could be going there as well, from what we’re hearing,” he added.

However, according to the Football Insider report, the move for Bellingham is yet to go through because United have to convince the youngster’s parents that they are a better destination as compared to Borussia Dortmund, who are also interested in signing the midfielder.

At the moment, however, moves for both players look likely to materialise and United are in the driving seat as the next destination for the English youngsters who could then aim to break through into Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.