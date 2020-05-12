A manager is paid to make difficult decisions, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s latest one could have far-reaching consequences for Manchester United.

According to the Daily Star, the Norwegian has told David de Gea that he will be kept as the Red Devils’ number one for the foreseeable future, thus ruling out the possibility of Dean Henderson taking the jersey from him for at least a season or two.

Although the logic behind the decision can be understood, is it really one that’s based on the future?

Henderson has enjoyed a great loan spell at Sheffield United, and would’ve been returning to Old Trafford high on confidence, and with a stated aim of doing so well for his club that he would end up also displacing Jordan Pickford as England keeper according to the Daily Star.

Now, the Daily Star suggest that Henderson will be sent back out on loan for another season, as he doesn’t want to be de Gea’s understudy and nor do the club want to sell him.

Whether this apparent snub to the 23-year-old makes him reassess his options as far as Man United are concerned, will be seen in due course.