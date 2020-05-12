A quartet of Man Utd stars have been pictured taking part in a training session in a public park as they continue to prepare for a possible restart of the Premier League season.

In plans outlined at the weekend, the UK is seemingly preparing for lockdown measures to be gradually eased in the coming weeks and months which could pave the way for sports to return.

The Premier League campaign has been the subject of much discussion since the lockdown came into effect, namely how it will be completed to ensure a fair result for all concerned.

While there is no official and specific details regarding the restart albeit a June 12 date has been touted, it’s widely suggested that it could be planned for next month, and so players are seemingly preparing for that to materialise.

As seen in the tweet below, Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Victor Lindelof were pictured at a public park in Cheshire working on their fitness, while undoubtedly respecting social distancing measures which are still in place.

Further, Andreas Pereira is also said to have been present and so the quartet appear to be looking to keep in shape and step things up as we potentially welcome back football in a matter of weeks if the relevant green lights are given.

United were in fine form prior to the lockdown grinding the season to a halt in March, and they will remain in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as the FA Cup and Europa League when things pick back up.