Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has been spotted training in a park and even managing to sign an autograph for a fan whilst maintaining social distancing.

The Premier League is on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, and it could soon be that players are required to return to action for a possible return next month.

Ighalo could do well to keep his fitness up in the time being, and it seems he’s been able to make use of a park – something that would likely be much more challenging in normal times.

Still, some things never change and these pictures from the Sun show the Nigerian was still approached for an autograph by a fan, though he was able to keep his distance while signing it.