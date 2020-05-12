Premier League closer to returning as games could be played at usual stadiums subject to key criteria

Premier League clubs are reportedly set to get the green light to complete the season playing games both home and away at the usual venues rather than at neutral grounds in what would be a major breakthrough.

As the UK begins to ease coronavirus lockdown measures in the coming weeks and months, it has been suggested that the Premier League could resume next month.

SEE MORE: Study suggests not enough contact in football for high coronavirus infection risk

However, there have still been plenty of question marks over how that will happen, and what measures would be put in place to keep all concerned safe and to avoid any further problems presenting themselves.

According to the Daily Mail, positive talks were held between the relevant authorities to determine whether or not the usual stadiums would be licensed to host matches as normal to complete the current campaign rather than having to use neutral grounds which may have been met with resistance from some clubs.

Police forces are said to have no issues with such a plan in a change from their initial stance, but have called for the necessary safety measures to be put in place with enough stewarding resources to ensure social distancing is adhered to being one of the main issues as there are fears that fans will still turn up to stadiums and congregate outside even though they will not be allowed in.

Further, if the clubs are willing to pay for the number of officers and stewards required to meet those demands, then it’s suggested that playing games at the original venues will likely be approved by those relevant authorities.

That is a potentially huge boost to get the season back underway as clubs will no doubt prefer to play at their home grounds to give them some sort of edge even if behind closed doors.

Nevertheless, we’re still waiting for an official restart date but it’s hoped that one will not be too far behind as June could see sports return gradually as we move past the worst of the initial peak of the coronavirus pandemic.