Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs ready to consider a transfer swoop for Chelsea attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic.

The USA international is said to be unhappy at Chelsea after a lack of regular playing time this season and this has put potential suitors on alert, according to Don Balon.

Pulisic was considered a top talent at previous club Borussia Dortmund and could no doubt still have a great career at the highest level despite things stalling for him a bit in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

It could be that Pulisic still makes it at Chelsea, but Don Balon state he’s unhappy with life in west London and is now wanted by the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

It could be risky for the Blues to let this exciting 21-year-old go, and it’s not clear why manager Frank Lampard has been seemingly so reluctant to start him more often.

Chelsea could end up regretting it if they let Pulisic join a Premier League rival, as they’ve been stung this way in the past with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku going on to shine for other English teams.

Liverpool look a good fit for Pulisic due to Jurgen Klopp’s style of play, and the German tactician will no doubt know the youngster well from their time together at Dortmund.

Arsenal, meanwhile, arguably need a signing like this more than Liverpool, who have plenty of quality in attack as it is.

The Gunners, though, could see Pulisic as a long-term replacement for Mesut Ozil, or an upgrade on flop signing Nicolas Pepe, who has not done enough in his first season at the Emirates Stadium.