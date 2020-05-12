Liverpool are reportedly interested in the transfer of Wolves striker Raul Jimenez, who is also eager for a move to Anfield.

The Mexico international has shone in the Premier League in recent times and had also been eyed up by Real Madrid, though he is delighted to have been targeted by Jurgen Klopp, according to Don Balon.

Jimenez could be a fine fit for Liverpool, even though they’re not exactly desperate for more options in attack due to already having arguably the best front three in the world.

Klopp arguably lacks depth behind Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, however, so Jimenez could be a useful option to rotate with his first choice attackers.

The 29-year-old has shown what he can do in the English top flight and looks capable of making the step up to playing in the Champions League as well.

Liverpool fans will no doubt be thrilled to hear Don Balon’s claim that the presence of Klopp at LFC has proven key to Jimenez’s decision on his future.