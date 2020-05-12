It’s always a worrying time for a club when a key player enters the last year of their contract, but it could be even worse in the next year or two.

It’s expected that transfer fees will reduce and become rarer for a while after the Coronavirus shutdown, so anyone who’s a free agent will suddenly be in high demand.

Football Espana have reported on the latest with Real Madrid and Casemiro, with the Brazilian’s contract due to expire at the end of next season.

It appears that they won’t have to worry about losing him for free, because he’s agreed to a new contract which will be made official at the end of the season.

It’s not clear what the terms are or how long it will last, but you imagine it will reflect his status in the team.

The Real Madrid midfield is lacking in mobility and defensive instincts without him, so he helps to get the ball back and allows the others to play.

On top of that he can also take the ball from the defence and move it forwards, and it looks like he’ll continue to anchor the midfield for years to come.