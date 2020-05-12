Manchester United are very close to signing Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez for €80m, according to a report in Spanish media outlet Todo Fichajes.

The report states that Saul has a release clause of €150m, but the economic impact of the coronavirus has seen his value drop substantially and Manchester United could sign the midfielder for €80m.

Talks between Atletico and United are practically closed and the agreement will be made official by the end of the current season, according to the report in Todo Fichajes.

With constant speculation surrounding Red Devils star Paul Pogba who could be on the move this summer, the Old Trafford outfit are keen on bolstering their midfield should the Frenchman leave the club, according to the report.

Saul could add considerable depth to United’s midfield, with the player being a multi-faceted and versatile midfielder.

The 25-year-old Spain international has scored 38 goals in 286 appearances for Atletico and is considered one of best players in La Liga.

Saul could prove to be a huge hit at Old Trafford and United fans will surely be excited at the prospect of watching Saul, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba in the heart of the United midfield next season should Pogba remain at the club.