Despite staying at home and following the coronavirus protocols, one Man United player has still managed to get into hot water with the local authorities.

Sergio Romero has had a playground installed in his front garden, and, suffice to say, it’s hasn’t been received warmly by his well-to-do neighbours in an exclusive area of Cheshire.

The Sun report that the reserve keeper has had a £20,000 adventure playground made for his daughters, which features a clubhouse, 12ft-high castle, a 10ft slide and a 14ft-high penthouse den.

Complaints from the neighbours appear to have prompted retrospective planning permission by Romero, but The Sun also note that a council official who inspected it agreed that it was too big and impacted “the street scene and the wider neighbourhood.”

One neighbour had complained that “This enormous installation is more suited to a commercial theme park than a quiet residential road,” according to The Sun, whilst another said that “Not only is it too large, it is also a serious distraction to passing motorists.”

It’s not been a great year so far for the custodian, after he crashed his £170,000 Lamborghini in January.