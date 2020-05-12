It’s common to see a talented player who needs to move to develop and prove themselves, but sometimes they manage to get a move to an even bigger club.

Juan Foyth looks like he has potential, but he’s never been a regular at Spurs, and the arrival of Jose Mourinho hasn’t changed that either.

He’s good on the ball and he might make some defensive mistakes, but that will improve with experience and game time.

READ MORE: Why Barcelona ace was absent from individual training sessions on Tuesday

The Mirror have reported that Barcelona are interested in making a surprise move to sign him, but it could be complicated.

They point out that he’s seen as a possible replacement for Samuel Umtiti or Jean-Clair Todibo, so it sounds like one or both of the Frenchman will need to leave first.

You do have to wonder if the Argentine defender would see this as a good move. Of course it must be tempting to move to Barcelona, but history suggests he might not have a great time there.

It’s not clear how much power the senior players have, but it’s rare to see them get dropped or rotated, so he might end up in the same situation again.

It might not be as exciting, but he might be better off moving to a smaller team who will let him play.