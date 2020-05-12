Tottenham are reportedly keen on Ajax youngster Sergino Dest, but they could face some stiff competition for his signature from Bayern Munich.

The 19-year-old made his big breakthrough this season, emerging as the first-choice right-back for the Eredivisie giants and making 36 appearances.

SEE MORE: Premier League closer to returning as games could be played at usual stadiums subject to key criteria

Further, he has now been capped by the USA on three occasions, and so just like countless other young talents before him who have come through the ranks at Ajax, he looks to be following a similar path.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail have previously suggested that Tottenham are going to be in the market for a new right-back this summer, with one of Serge Aurier or Kyle Walker-Peters likely to be facing the axe first to make space for a new arrival.

As per Calciomercato, it looks as though Dest could now emerge as a solution for Jose Mourinho in that department, as Spurs have been paired with an interest in the exciting young talent.

However, it may not be a simple task to prise him to north London, as the report adds that Bayern are also interested and with their ability to compete for major trophies in the more immediate future coupled with their standing in Europe, it could be a difficult task for Tottenham to convince Dest to snub that option to choose them instead.

That said, much will depend on his preference and if he would prefer a switch to the Premier League at this stage of his career, although time will tell if he feels ready for that next step in his development as it could be argued he’d be well advised to stay at Ajax for the time being to continue to improve and gain experience.

Meanwhile, it’s perhaps also worth noting that Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar has already warned clubs who are interested in any of their prized assets that there will be no discounts on price-tags amid the coronavirus pandemic, as per Reuters, and although he didn’t name Dest specifically, either Spurs or Bayern will seemingly face having to splash out to land their touted target.