Tottenham have reportedly made first contact over a potential transfer deal for Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell.

According to Todo Fichajes, the England international has also been a top target for Chelsea, but now Spurs manager Jose Mourinho seems to be pressing for a move as he sees a new signing at left-back as a top priority.

Chelsea, however, could also undoubtedly do with a quality player like Chilwell in their squad, as the England international would surely be a significant upgrade on the likes of Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri.

Frank Lampard has rotated between those two players this season and could do with a more regular first choice for that role, with full-backs playing an increasingly important role for the best teams in the modern game.

It would certainly be a big win for Tottenham if they could land Chilwell ahead of Chelsea, with Mourinho needing some signings of his own after a difficult season.

The Portuguese tactician inherited a struggling side from his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino and a signing like this could make all the difference in terms of these teams’ top four hopes next season.