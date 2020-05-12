Transfer to Euro giants for Paul Pogba now unlikely as salary limit imposed

It’s not clear if Paul Pogba would definitely be on the move this Summer if everything was normal in the world, but it does feel much more unlikely now.

He barely made an impact for Man United this season and speculation was relentless, but the arrival of Bruno Fernandes really improved the side and staying in Manchester might be an attractive proposition.

It’s also possible that any potential buyers just won’t be able to make a move anymore, as Mundo Deportivo have now ruled Juventus out of the race.

They claim that the Italian club have now self imposed a salary limit of €9m person season for any new signings, so they’ve closed the door on the possibility of signing the Frenchman for now.

They go on to say that he currently earns around €15m a season at Man United, so unless he’s willing to take a giant pay cut then a return to Turin seems impossible.

It’s starting to look like he won’t have any option but to stay at Old Trafford, but things are looking up for United so that may not be the worst thing for him.