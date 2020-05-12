Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has posted a wonderful clip of him training with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr as he helps him work on his touch.

The 35-year-old has been in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, but he returned to Turin last week as tentative plans are put together on how Serie A will resume.

Italy has been one of the worst affected countries in the world during the crisis, and so they will likely be well behind the schedule put in place in Germany as the Bundesliga prepares to return this weekend.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo will undoubtedly have been working hard throughout the last two months regardless of the lack of games, and he has shown that it may well be rubbing off on Ronaldo Jr too.

As seen in the video below, which now has over 12million views and counting, the Portuguese international is busy not only showing his son how it’s done, but also helping him sharpening up his technical skills too.

It remains to be seen if he can follow in his father’s footsteps in the future, but with Ronaldo bagging 25 goals and four assists in 32 games so far this season to show that he has plenty left in the tank, it remains to be seen if he can guide Juventus to another successful campaign in the coming months.