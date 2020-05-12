Barcelona continued training on Tuesday as they step up their preparations for the potential restart of the La Liga campaign next month.

As noted by the Guardian, players are resuming training this week under strict measures as they eye a comeback after the coronavirus lockdown.

It’s added in that report that La Liga are planning to resume games in mid-June, but naturally that will depend on various factors going in their favour to allow such a plan to proceed without putting anyone at risk.

With that in mind, Sport note how the Barcelona squad returned to training this week to start individual sessions, although there was no Clement Lenglet involved on Tuesday.

Naturally, that would have raised concern perhaps over his health initially but also his possible availability moving forward if he had picked up a problem during the lockdown, but the report goes on explain that the Frenchman was missing due to personal reasons, and that his absence was approved by the club.

Given his importance to the side as the 24-year-old has made 29 appearances already this season having established himself as a fundamental figure in the backline, Barca fans will no doubt hope that he is fit and available for coach Quique Setien when the first game comes around.

His absence on Tuesday will have raised possible doubts over that being the case, and while there is no further detail provided on what those personal reasons might have been, there is seemingly some element of reassurance for the Barcelona faithful that Lenglet wasn’t absent due to any physical problems which could complicate his return to training in the coming weeks.

As things stand, the reigning La Liga champions sit top of the table with a two-point lead over rivals Real Madrid with 11 games to be played still. Having a fully-fit squad at his disposal will be vital for Setien to ensure that he enjoys a successful start to life with the Catalan giants.