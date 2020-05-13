It’s always risky when selling a player after only one season, especially from a PR point of view.

You can get away with it if you sign someone for a bargain and sell them on for a huge profit, but a big club getting rid of a big money signing simply looks like they’ve made a mistake.

Frenkie de Jong is still settling in at Barcelona and it’s too early to tell if he’ll be a success or not. He’s played in an average team and had injury issues to deal with, so he needs more time to prove himelf.

That hasn’t stopped the rumours emerging about a possible transfer to Juventus, but it seems his agent has been quick to shut that down:

Berichten in Italië dat er tussen #Juventus en #Barcelona zou zijn gesproken over een ruildeal met Frenkie de Jong zijn volgens diens zaakwaarnemer Ali Dursun complete onzin. De Jong is happy in Barcelona en de club dolblij met hem. — Mike Verweij (@MikeVerweij) May 13, 2020

The report says that de Jong’s agent has dismissed any rumours about a move to Juventus, before going on to insist that his client is happy at Barcelona and they are also very happy with him.

The Independent claimed that Barca paid Ajax £65m to sign the midfielder last Summer so moving him on too soon would suggest they’ve made an error, so it would be astonishing if he’s not at Barcelona next season.