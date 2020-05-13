Of course it’s rational to wait until you see a player holding his new club’s shirt before accepting that a deal has definitely been agreed, but sometimes a report can make a lot of sense.

Man United need a focal point for their attack, someone who can play through the middle on their own, bring others into play while also being deadly in front of goal.

Lyon striker Moussa Dembele fits that description, and this could be great news for the fans.

READ MORE: How Man United could line up if Summer swoop for exciting English trio works out

The Express (via Todofichajes) claim that United have reached a “total agreement” to sign Dembele for a fee of around £61.8m, with the transfer being expected to happen this summer.

They go on to say that United, Lyon and the player have all agreed terms, so that sounds like the deal is close to going through.

There’s not been anything official from either club yet, so it remains to be seen if this is completely accurate.

Presuming it does go through, then it could be a magnificent signing for the club. He led the line brilliantly for Celtic and stepped up to play in Ligue 1 seamlessly, while he’s also shown he can score goals in Europe too.

He might still need to develop further, but he’s proven he can handle playing for a big club and he looks incredibly confident on the pitch, so the Man United fans will be hoping this goes through.