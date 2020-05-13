Although the summer transfer window could be a while away yet thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, some Arsenal supporters have convinced themselves that one of their current stars won’t be going anywhere.

The future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was arguably taking up more column inches than it should, but after Arsenal’s official Instagram account posted four pictures of the Gabonese in quick succession, it led to fans believing that a contract renewal announcement might soon be in the offing.

According to the Daily Star, one fan replied: “When’s it gonna be announced?” with another quickly adding; “If he was definitely leaving they’d post bare minimum so we gradually disassociate from him.”

“Plenty of Auba on Arsenal socials. He has signed new deal,” one more chimed in.

It may well be that clubs are tightening their belts now, and with Aubameyang turning 31 in the summer, the likelihood of others giving him one last big payday is fading. Perhaps the only way a move would now happen is if Arsenal are offered players in return that match Mikel Arteta’s ambitions and who will be an asset for the club.

In any event, under Arteta, the striker could still help fire the Gunners to glory, but equally if his heart is set on a move away from north London, then where there’s a will, there’s a way.