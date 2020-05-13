Although recent reports have linked Pep Guardiola with a move back to Barcelona, Man City supporter and rock legend, Noel Gallagher, has rubbished the news and suggested that the Catalan runs things at the Etihad Stadium, something he wouldn’t be afforded at the Camp Nou.

Guardiola oversaw arguably Barcelona’s most successful period in their history, winning 14 trophies in a four-year period from 2008 to 2012.

After a stint at Bayern Munich, he pitched up in Manchester and, with the possible exception of the current campaign, has enjoyed a fruitful period in England too.

“Pep runs Man City, he runs it,” Gallagher told talkSPORT Breakfast. “When you go to Barcelona you don’t run it, you know what I mean?

“He left for a reason, I think there are a lot of politics at the club. But at City, he runs it, make no mistake about this, he runs it from top to bottom.

“I think he’s in the most enviable position. Apart from him and Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, I’d say every manager wants to be in that position where they are the top man at the club.

“What Pep says goes at that club and that’s the end of it. So for him to throw that away and go back to Barcelona, where all the politics and the history… and going back, can it ever be as good? I can’t see it.”

Losing Guardiola would be a bitter blow for City. The cachet and tactical nous he brings to the table are arguably two of the main reasons why players are attracted to play for the the club, and the team is one absolutely in his image.

The lack of Champions League football, should City’s ban be upheld, could certainly count against them, and just at the wrong time too.

More Stories / Latest News Man United willing to offer young transfer target immediate first-team role Manchester United open talks to sign £21m-rated striker this summer Barcelona fume with first team duo over poor attitude, missing appointments and turning up late for training

Whilst there’s no suggestion that Pep would even be interested in a reunion with Joan Laporta, if there’s one thing that is a given in football, it’s that you never say never.