It will always be puzzling that tapping up is a big no-no in football, yet every transfer story seems to feature players and managers having contact months before a deal happens.

Of course it would be naive to think this doesn’t happen, but it just makes a mockery of the rules.

The latest example seems to come from Inter Milan and Arturo Vidal after Sempreinter suggested he was closing in on a move from Barcelona to Milan.

They cite reports from Chile which suggest that he’s spoken to Antonio Conte more than once about a Summer move, as they claim the Chilean star is edging closer to a move.

They go on to suggest that he recognises that this might be his last chance to secure a huge contract in his career, so that could come into his thinking here.

He’s 32 so clearly isn’t going to be considered as a long term option by either club, but it would be a big call for Barca to let him go.

He can do a job anywhere in defence or midfield and brings an aggression and reliability that gets them going in the middle of the pitch, while it’s unlikely they will get a huge fee to put towards a replacement either.

There’s noting to suggest the deal is done yet, but it sounds like it may be close.