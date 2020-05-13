It’s always amazing that a footballer can simply become as unprofessional as possible in an attempt to force a move, while their potential new clubs don’t seem put off by that at all.

Imagine your own job – where you want to work somewhere else so you just stop trying, refuse to turn up and generally cause mayhem among the workforce – it just wouldn’t go down well at all.

It’s even more incredible when the new club act shocked when they repeat those antics after a couple of seasons, but this tweet about Barcelona duo Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembele suggest the practice is still alive and well:

Noticia @ESPNFC @ESPNDeportes •Decepción en el Barça con la actitud de Dembélé y Umtiti •El atacante no se presentó en el club para una cita médica •El defensa llegó tarde a una sesión la semana pasada justo el día que se lesionó En breve, + info en @espnfc @ESPNDeportes — moisESPN (@moillorens) May 13, 2020

They claim that Barca are becoming frustrated with their attitude, with a few recent incidents causing issues.

Firstly Umtiti turned up late for training and then proceeded to get injured in that session, although it’s not clear if the lateness or possible lack of warm up was the issue there.

As for Ousmane Dembele, he failed to turn up for a medical appointment at the club, which is really poor when you consider how many issues he’s had with injuries in recent years.

You would think they would be pushing as hard as possible to force their way back into the team, but that’s starting to look very unlikely.