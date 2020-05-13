Admitting a mistake with a big transfer can be one of the hardest things to do for the board of a football club, but it can also give you an idea of how competent they are too.

Politically a big signing will always get as many chances as possible to succeed. Whoever signed off on the giant transfer fee will know their job is on the line if they admit they messed up, but trying to fix it can make things worse.

If an undeserving player keeps getting chances then it can harm performances on the pitch, can kill the morale in the dressing room and younger talents might leave if it stops them getting a chance in the team.

Barcelona face that decision with Ousmane Dembele, but a report from The Daily Star suggests they are ready to be brave.

They indicate that they paid around £135.5m to sign him from Borussia Dortmund, but they are now open to selling him and have set an asking price of just £53m to let him go.

That would represent a loss of £82.5m on the transfer fee, and it’s an awful look for the club.

Despite that, you can also understand their thinking. He’s never been able to hold down a position in the team and he’s always injured, so it might be best to just let him go and find a replacement.

You could also understand if Barcelona chiefs hope he fails wherever he goes, because if they take that loss and he goes on to shine somewhere else they will look even more incompetent.

It’s a big call, and it will be fascinating to see where he will end up.