Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele cleared to continue recovery from injury

According to Spanish publication Marca, Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele has been cleared to return to the training ground after testing negative for the Coronavirus.

As per Barcelona’s official website, the tricky attacker can continue to recover from the long-term hamstring injury he suffered in February.

Marca add that the 22-year-old will have to adhere to social distancing guidelines as he continues to regain fitness, meaning that he must complete his rehabilitation alone.

More Stories / Latest News ‘He’s in good hands’ – Michael Ballack warns summer target not to sign for Chelsea Video: Real Madrid training video shows ace is back working with the first team after long term injury Ex-PSG star Ezequiel Lavezzi blackmailed over intimate videos and images

As per BBC Sport, Barcelona agreed a deal worth up to £135.5m for Dembele back in the summer of 2017, unfortunately the Frenchman has so far failed to live up to this price-tag.

The former Borussia Dortmund sensation has had to battle with constant injury troubles during his time in Catalonia, there’s also been a fair bit of bad press regarding the ace’s attitude since joining.

Dembele has made just nine appearances across all competitions this season, registering just one goal contribution in these outings.

It would be a real shame for injuries to further blight the France’s international’s career, there are very few naturally skilful players in world football right now, Dembele is one of most exciting players to watch when he’s fully fit.