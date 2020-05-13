Chelsea’s transfer model has been interesting for years now, but it might leave them in a vulnerable position.

They have an incredible amount of professional players on their books and several will return from loan spells this Summer, and finding a new club could be tough if finances are stretched around the world.

That means they should jump at the chance to get a decent fee for any outcasts, even if it means they have to take slightly less than they want to.

READ MORE: Former Chelsea great questions their decision to sign Hakim Ziyech

One example is Tiemoue Bakayoko – he returns from Monaco this Summer but looks unlikely to play, so this report from The Daily Star could be interesting.

They suggest that PSG would like to sign him and are prepared to offer around £26.5m to land him, but Chelsea are holding out for a fee of around £31m.

There’s a difference of £4.5m there, but it could be wise for Chelsea to just take the money and move on. The last thing they need is to have a player on big wages that doesn’t play, which could lead them to taking a smaller fee at a later date.

The report also confirms that Chelsea paid £40m to sign him in the first place, so you can understand that they want to try and recoup as much of that as possible.

They also say that Frank Lampard wants to cash in on the midfielder, so it seems unlikely that he will be at Chelsea after this Summer.