Manchester United are set to face stiff competition from their Premier League rivals for the signature of Fiorentina ace Federico Chiesa.

The Italy international has shone in Serie A and his performances have led to interest from big clubs like Man Utd, according to a recent report from the Daily Star that suggested he could cost around £60million.

Fiorentina chief Joe Barone has now confirmed clubs are knocking on the door for his star player, and has hinted at interest from multiple English clubs for the transfer of Chiesa, with the Italian attacker seemingly in high demand in the Premier League.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport about Chiesa and a potential transfer to the Premier League, Barone said:

“Chiesa is a Fiorentina player. There are clubs knocking at the door for Chiesa, some of them who speak English… We’ll see.

“For the moment, we just need to finish the season and he is very concentrated on doing well for us.” he added.

United were not specifically named as suitors for Chiesa, but fans will no doubt be intrigued by this latest update as the young attacker could make a fine addition to strengthen an area of weakness in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

However, as per Barone’s comments, the club and player are looking at finishing the current Serie A season strongly as their first priority before any transfer can be discussed.