The Portuguese Primeira Liga is set for a return on the 4th of June, according to a report in Sport Business.

The Portuguese Primeira Liga and second-tier Liga Proleague were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in March, with 10 games left to be played, but according to an earlier report from Sky Sports, the Primeira Liga was to resume on the 30th of May.

However, the Primeira Liga’s organising body has now announced that the Portuguese top-flight will resume on the 4th of June so that players from all clubs and the stadiums they will be playing in can be inspected for COVID-19.

This comes shortly after lockdown measures began to be eased in Portugal since the 3rd of May.

The Primeira Liga is in line to restart along with the Austrian Bundesliga and the Czech First League, according to the Independent, while the German Bundesliga is scheduled to restart this weekend.

FC Porto are leading the Primeira Liga by one point ahead of second-placed Benfica with 10 games left to be played.