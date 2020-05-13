Ex-PSG star Ezequiel Lavezzi blackmailed over intimate videos and images

According to the Sun via Argentinean outlet La Nacion, former Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli star Ezequiel Lavezzi has been blackmailed by someone threatening to expose intimate videos and pictures of the ace with his model girlfriend Natalia Borges.

The report adds that the ex-Argentina international, who retired last year, has called in his lawyers after the threats were made.

Lavezzi has been with Brazilian girlfriend Natalia Borges during lockdown and it’s claimed that blackmailers threatened to leak the content unless Lavezzi parted with £4,000 for each clip or image.

Here’s what a source close to Lavezzi told La Nacion, as per the Sun:

“They began writing to the couple via two Instagram accounts. Not just to him, but also his girlfriend, the Brazilian model Natalia Borges, who lives with him.”

“To be specific, these people told the couple that they had their videos and recorded conversations in their possession.”

“They described details of the contents – which gave credibility to their claims. But even if they were false, this would still be extortion in any case.”

Lavezzi won 51 caps for Argentina during his successful career, the winger won nine trophies with PSG and the Coppa Italia during his time with Napoli.

He decided to hang up his boots at the end of last year after a spell with Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortuna.

The Sun add that Lavezzi’s lawyers have contacted the Argentine police for help with the situation, it’s quite alarming to think that the ace’s personal files have been secured by blackmailers.

Lavezzi will be hoping to handle this situation in a swift manner that doesn’t see any of his sensitive media being leaked.