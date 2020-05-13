With no one really sure how things are going to work once the Premier League eventually gets underway again, Jose Mourinho has led a bid from a number of managers to get Project Restart delayed, citing fitness concerns.

With each passing day, whilst the virus is still virulent and people are still dying from the disease, it seems that more and more players and staff appear unwilling to commit themselves to full contact competition again.

The Daily Mirror note that at the Premier League manager’s meeting on Wednesday, conducted remotely, Mourinho suggested that players needed at least a month of training before returning to action, given that they’ve not played or trained properly for the last seven weeks.

The outlet go on to suggest that some players are refusing to return to training next Monday, May 18th, citing their concerns over the coronavirus, and given the timescale in which the Premier League want all matches to be completed by, this means the window for so doing is getting smaller by the week.