Former Chelsea star, Michael Ballack, will surely have upset his old employers after advising one of their summer targets against signing for the west London outfit.

Bayer Leverkusens’s Kai Havertz is, apparently, interesting the Blues as well as Liverpool and Man United, and according to SportBild, cited by the Daily Express, Ballack believes that he should stay where he is for now.

“Players with his quality are in demand everywhere. But I think he’s in good hands in Leverkusen,” Ballack told SportBild cited by the Daily Express.

“The conditions there are perfect for young top players and their development. Bayer play attractive football and their training facilities are very good.

“Leverkusen also offer a cautious environment, and as a player you can make mistakes without being the focus of criticism. You should appreciate that. Of course a player like Kai Havertz has to play in the Champions League, so it would be important for Leverkusen to qualify for it.”

The 20-year-old has scored six goals and contributed five assists in 22 Bundesliga games so far this season, according to Transfermarkt, with the Daily Express also going on to note that he is fast becoming one of European football’s best young talents.

Under contract until 2022 with Leverkusen, it’s not known at this point what it would take in terms of cash or player swaps to tempt the German outfit into entering into negotiations for the youngster.

Given how important he is to his current club he’s unlikely to come cheap, but if he takes Ballack’s advice, he won’t be moving anywhere else in the near future.