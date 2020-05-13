As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc with the European football calendar, associative financial issues will see many clubs looking to do swap deals this summer.

Juventus have approached Barcelona for Arthur Melo according to Mundo Deportivo, with the Catalans enquiring about their former defensive target, Matthijs de Ligt in response.

It could be one of the deals of the summer if it were to come off, although Melo has stated his desire quite clearly, and that’s to remain in Barcelona, according to Goal.com.

De Ligt would surely still be of interest to the Blaugranes, even though he snubbed them for Juventus last summer. The option of joining up with countryman, Frenkie de Jong, and playing with a side that have a similar style to his former team, Ajax, may rekindle the player’s desire after a poor first campaign in Italy.

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona will take a loss of £82.5m if ace leaves this Summer after they name their asking price Fitness concerns see Jose Mourinho lead bid to have Project Restart delayed Chelsea may need to reduce asking price by £4.5m to offload outcast this Summer

After scoring an own goal on his full debut for the Bianconeri, things appear to have gone from bad to worse, so even a loan deal to the Camp Nou may appeal.