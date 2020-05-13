Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinze Rummenigge has hit out at RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner for his very public snub when asked about a potential transfer to the club.

Werner has shone in his time in the Bundesliga and a big move surely awaits him in the near future, with Sky Sports and others linking him strongly with Liverpool.

The Germany international could be a fine signing for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with Bayern perhaps also keen to get hold of this top talent, if Rummenigge’s quotes are anything to go by.

Speaking to Bild, as translated by the Express, the Bavarian giants’ chief slammed recent comments made by Werner, saying: “Really, nothing amazes me anymore, but I have never seen a player make a statement like this in response to rumours in public.”

The striker had previously made it clear he’d rather move abroad than to the Allianz Arena, with Goal quoting him as saying: “Bayern are a great club, we don’t need to talk about it, and Hansi Flick has proven this season he is a really good head coach.

“But if a move were to become an issue at some point, I would be more tempted by a move abroad than a move to Bayern.”

This whole saga perhaps gives Liverpool hope of getting this deal done, with the 24-year-old seeming to hint he could relish the opportunity to test himself in the Premier League.

LFC don’t look in urgent need of new signings up front but more depth is always useful and Werner could also something a little different from Roberto Firmino as a central striker.