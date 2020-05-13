Manchester United ace Dan James has revealed in an interview with Soccer AM that he believes he’s a ‘better’ dancer than teammate Jesse Lingard.

Attacking midfielder Lingard is well-regarded as one of the Premier League’s most eccentric characters and he’s displayed his creative dance moves during several goal celebrations over the years.

Welshman James added that a dance-off between the pair would be ‘great’ and that he’d ‘just top’ his teammate, the wide man is clearly confident in his moves.

James’ edition of ‘Teammates’ with Soccer AM can be viewed in full below:

James has experienced a decent debut season with the Red Devils, the Wales international joined from Swansea for a fee of £15m last summer, as per BBC Sport.

The winger has made 37 appearances this season, it’s fair to say that most wouldn’t have expected the ace to play such an immediate important role in the first-team.

James has scored three goals and provided six assists in 27 Premier League appearances this season, the talent’s form at the start of the season was superb but has since dropped off slightly.

Considering James is just 22 years old, his debut season with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side should be seen as a fairly encouraging sign from supporters.

James needs to add some more tools to his game that will allow him to be less reliant on his blistering pace, he should be given adequate time to reach his potential.