Video: Gary Neville can’t hide his anger at former Manchester United star who was “playing the club”

Manchester United FC
Manchester United legend Gary Neville has blasted former team-mate Carlos Tevez for the way he behaved in his second season at Old Trafford.

The Argentine was a top performer for the Red Devils in his brief spell at the club, helping them win two Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Neville, however, clearly isn’t happy with how Tevez behaved, as you can see with his visible anger in the video above.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the pundit says he felt Tevez messed the club around and downed tools before eventually leaving for rivals Manchester City in a controversial transfer.

