According to the Evening Standard, Manchester United are willing to offer summer transfer target Jude Bellingham an immediate first-team role should the Red Devils win the race to sign the starlet.

The Standard claim that the wonderkid is expected to cost around £30m, with the versatile midfielder seen as the kind of talent that can make an impact in the first-team right away.

The report also adds that fellow 16-year-old talents Joe Hugill (Sunderland) and Marc Jurado (Barcelona) are set to sign with the Red Devils, youth recruitment continues to be a key focus for the side.

It’s also added that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are targeting moves for Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish, James Maddison and a striker to compete with usual starters Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United open talks to sign £21m-rated striker this summer Barcelona fume with first team duo over poor attitude, missing appointments and turning up late for training Agent shuts down talk of swap deal between Barcelona and Juventus for star

Bellingham is arguably the most exciting young prospect outside the top-flight (and Sancho in Germany).

The England Under-17s ace is already playing a key role for boyhood club Birmingham, with Bellingham starting 28 of his 35 appearances across all competitions this season.

The starlet’s versatility also make him an attractive option for any side, Bellingham primarily plays in central midfield, but has plenty of experience on either wing and as an attacking midfielder.

Bellingham could be an ideal high-potential signing for a side that also boast exciting young talents Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams.