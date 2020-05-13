Menu

Manchester United confident they can still clinch trio of transfer deals despite coronavirus crisis

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly still planning on trying to sign three of their top transfer targets this summer despite the potential financial difficulties likely to arise amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Red Devils are expected to be in a better position than most and look set to press ahead with moves for Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and Jude Bellingham, according to the Manchester Evening News.

MORE: Man United ace may not play for the club again as extension talks stall

It remains to be seen if Man Utd can definitely get all three of those players in, but the MEN report that on Sancho in particular they are confident they can outbid any rivals for his signature.

These three players would undoubtedly strengthen United significantly if they did end up joining, with MUFC in need of more quality in midfield and attack.

jadon sancho in action

Jadon Sancho is a top target for Manchester United

jack grealish aston villa

Jack Grealish could also be on his way to Manchester United

jude-bellingham

Jude Bellingham is being lined up for a big transfer already

More Stories / Manchester United FC

Sancho looks a generational talent after shining at Borussia Dortmund, while Grealish has had a breakthrough season in the Premier League, showing the best form of his career.

Bellingham, meanwhile, remains unproven but has looked a top player in the making after some impressive performances at Championship level at the age of just 16.

More Stories Jack Grealish Jadon Sancho Jude Bellingham Ole Gunnar Solskjaer