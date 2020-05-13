Manchester United are reportedly still planning on trying to sign three of their top transfer targets this summer despite the potential financial difficulties likely to arise amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Red Devils are expected to be in a better position than most and look set to press ahead with moves for Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and Jude Bellingham, according to the Manchester Evening News.

It remains to be seen if Man Utd can definitely get all three of those players in, but the MEN report that on Sancho in particular they are confident they can outbid any rivals for his signature.

These three players would undoubtedly strengthen United significantly if they did end up joining, with MUFC in need of more quality in midfield and attack.

Sancho looks a generational talent after shining at Borussia Dortmund, while Grealish has had a breakthrough season in the Premier League, showing the best form of his career.

Bellingham, meanwhile, remains unproven but has looked a top player in the making after some impressive performances at Championship level at the age of just 16.