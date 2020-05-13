Gary Neville puts ‘breathtaking’ former Man United trio ahead of Liverpool stars

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has stated his belief that the club’s former front three of Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Carlos Tevez is the best the Premier League has seen.

The Red Devils enjoyed plenty of success with those three in the team, with Ronaldo, Rooney and Tevez in particularly stunning form in 2007/08 when Sir Alex Ferguson’s side won the Premier League and Champions League double.

Since then, however, we’ve also been some superb attacks in the form of Liverpool trio Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, while Neville also paid tribute to the qualities of Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane at Manchester City.

Still, he told Sky Sports, as quoted by Football 365, that he puts that legendary Man Utd attack ahead of those for the ‘breathtaking’ things they did on the pitch together in that brief period of being Ferguson’s first choice forward line.

He said: “Tevez for a year with Ronaldo and Rooney was just breathtaking, it was out of this world.

“It really was, not just because of the actual quality of the players, but there was a real selfish, nasty determination to those three, Ronaldo in a different way on the pitch in the sense that he wouldn’t go around kicking people, hassling people, harassing people, hustling.

“He was immense in terms of his performance levels but Rooney and Tevez they were street fighters but with unbelievable ability and there was something about those three. You talk about the best front three in the Premier League, you’ll never beat those three for me.

“And you can talk about Mane, Salah and Firmino, I love them to bits, and Sterling, Aguero and Sane at City but you look at that front three of Tevez, Rooney and Ronaldo in their peak was out of this world.”

In fairness, it’s hard to argue with Neville after seeing what those three achieved at United, with the trio truly unplayable at times due to all being more or less at their peak at the same time.

One can only imagine what more MUFC could have won if they’d kept them together for longer, with Tevez and Ronaldo both leaving Old Trafford in the summer of 2009.