As we all await more news on a potential Premier League return, there’s still a healthy dose of transfer gossip to keep us going.

Here, we’ve rounded up the major Manchester United transfer news in one place, with some big-name signings potentially close to going through.

Some reports in Spain claim Man Utd are closing in on an €80million deal to sign Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez.

They claim an announcement could be made at the end of the season, with everything practically already agreed for the move to go through.

Saul could be a fine signing for the Red Devils, with the Spain international showing himself to be one of the best in the world in his position for some time.

Elsewhere, United could be edging closer to some other major signings, including Birmingham City wonderkid Jude Bellingham.

The 16-year-old has shone in the Championship and has been strongly tipped to choose Old Trafford as his next destination.

Finally, there could also be a blow in store for MUFC as Angel Gomes looks set to leave on a free transfer.

Chelsea are being linked as favourites to swoop for the talented youngster, with no progress made on a new contract for him with United.