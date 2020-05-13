Bruno Fernandes’ old team-mate explains how Man United star is similar to Cristiano Ronaldo

One of Bruno Fernandes’ old team-mates has explained what makes the Manchester United new-boy so special, comparing his mentality to that of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Juventus superstar, formerly of Man Utd, is widely regarded as one of the modern greats, and many would even say he’s possibly the best footballer of all time.

Red Devils fans will know all about how Ronaldo’s winning mentality has contributed to his greatness, and will no doubt be excited to hear Fernandes being spoken about in the same way.

Speaking to A Bola (with translation by the Metro) about Fernandes, Sporting Lisbon ace Luiz Phellype gave him huge praise, saying: “He is calm off the field, but inside it is transformed.

“Bruno Fernandes is like Cristiano Ronaldo, when he loses he can’t talk to anyone.

“It didn’t surprise me [that he hit the ground running]. People think the Portuguese league is weak, but it is not true.

“The physical and tactical level is very high. Whoever stands out here, manages to stand out in other championships.”

Fernandes has certainly got off to a strong start at Old Trafford since his January move from Sporting and it will be interesting to see what he can do once football starts up again.

MUFC fans will no doubt be eager to see more of their new signing, who has given them a glimpse of a very promising future in a short space of time already.