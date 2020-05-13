Manchester United have made an enquiry for Napoli defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo, according to a report in Calciomercato via Corriere dello Sport.

While primarily being deployed as a right-back, the versatile defender can play on either flank or as a central defender and his versatility could prove to be a huge contributing factor to Man United’s apparent interest in signing him.

The defender could prove to be vital cover for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and could even replace the struggling Luke Shaw in United’s defence while also providing cover for the Red Devils’ centre-backs.

Di Lorenzo has also contributed to Napoli’s cause going forward this season with two goals and five assists to his name, so should fit Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s style of play well.

However, United will be hoping to sign Di Lorenzo before he extends his contract with Napoli and the Old Trafford outfit will need to act fast if they intend on prising the defender away from Naples in the summer transfer window.