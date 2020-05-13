According to the Metro via Sky Germany, Manchester United have opened talks with the entourage of Borussia Monchengladbach striker Alassane Plea this summer.

The 27-year-old has been impressive this season, Plea has bagged eight goals and seven assists in 22 Bundesliga appearances.

The Metro add that north London giants Arsenal and Spurs are also keen on the Frenchman. Sky Germany report that Man United have ‘intensified’ their interest in the ace recently.

It’s reported that Plea is contracted to Monchengladbach until 2023, with the German outfit valuing the ace at €24m (£21m).

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona fume with first team duo over poor attitude, missing appointments and turning up late for training Agent shuts down talk of swap deal between Barcelona and Juventus for star Reports suggests Barcelona ace will leave this Summer as they open talks with a potential replacement

The Metro add that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side plan to strengthen their attacking ranks in the next transfer window, whenever that may be – everything’s up in the air due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

News of interest in Plea has come at the perfect time for United fans, they can cast an eye over the target this weekend, with the ace in action against Eintracht Frankfurt as the Bundesliga returns.

Plea won his only cap for France in November 2018, a move to any top Premier League club would certainly bolster the ace’s chances of getting back into the national team setup.

Plea has bagged 20 goals and 11 assists in 56 Bundesliga appearances for Monchengladbach, the ace has also had spells with French outfits Lyon, Auxerre and Nice.

United need to sign a striker in the next transfer window in order to provide Solskjaer with an alternative option to starters Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. This need would be heightened if Odion Ighalo isn’t to stay with the Red Devils after his successful loan spell.