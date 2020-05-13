The prospective new owners of Newcastle United are unlikely to be too happy about the latest news surrounding the club.

The fiancee of murdered journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, has urged Magpies fans to think twice about supporting the new regime, given their atrocious human rights record and the fact that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is accused of killing her husband.

“I know that many of you are tempted by his (bin Salman) offer to get out of the dire situation that has crippled your club for so many years,” Hatice Cengiz noted in an open letter cited by the Daily Star.

“But the Crown Prince is accused of ordering Jamal’s murder. My plea to you is to think whether Mohammed bin Salman’s offer is really the right way out of the despair for your club and city.

“The rules of the Premier League do not allow the Crown Prince to own and control your club. We must all ensure that these high standards are not trampled on.

“Please consider where this takeover could leave you in the months and years ahead as a club that could become a “home” for those accused of murder and torture and forever have to compete for football glory under that dark and ominous cloud.

“As I’m sure we can all agree, that should not be the legacy and destiny of Newcastle Football Club.”

It really does seem to be a case of out of the frying pan and into the fire where Newcastle are concerned. Ashley has run the club into the ground and should’ve long since departed, however, he’s managed to hold onto power at St. James’ Park and now would appear to be quids in, should the takeover finally go through over the course of the next few weeks.

Supporters will almost certainly be delighted when that happens, but Cengiz’s open letter will have them thinking twice about how to support the regime moving forward.