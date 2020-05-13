You often get the impression from Alan Shearer that it takes a lot to impress the former Newcastle United legend, but one particular Premier League goal took his breath away.

Both Shearer and Ian Wright, speaking on the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast, cited by BBC Sport, believe that Dennis Bergkamp’s goal for Arsenal up at St. James’ Park takes some beating.

The mixture of the deft touch, the turn and the smoothness of the finish had both of the former England internationals drooling.

“No-one has ever scored a goal like that and I don’t think anyone will ever score it again,” Shearer said. “He absolutely meant it, the touch, the technique and the finish was exceptional.”

Wright added; “The pass was behind him and he has to improvise, and because he was such a great technician, he scored one of the greatest goals I have ever seen. If he had a bad touch in training, everybody noticed, because he was so good.”

The Dutchman scored some other fine efforts during his time at the Gunners, but surely none as spectacular as that one.

In a Gunners career that spanned 11 years, Bergkamp registered 87 goals in 315 appearances according to football.london, but it was his vision and interplay that won over a legion of admirers. He simply bossed his area of the pitch without ever appearing to break sweat, such was the classy nature of his natural game.

More Stories / Latest News Agreement reached: Man United agree £61.8m to sign prolific striker this Summer Former Chelsea coach warns Frank Lampard to keep winning or face the sack Juventus want this player in order to tempt Barcelona into huge swap deal

How Arsenal fans would love to have him at the Emirates Stadium now…