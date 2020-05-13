No tackling in training in first phase of Premier League’s Project Restart

Tackling is reportedly set to be banned in initial training sessions as part of the first phase of the Premier League’s project to resume football this summer.

A large number of new guidelines are in place, as detailed by BBC Sport, in order to players can remain safe in this early period of attempting to restart the Premier League and lower divisions of English football.

The report explains that players will have regular health checks and be tested for coronavirus twice a week, whilst also training in small groups of just five to begin with.

Remarkably, BBC Sport also claim tackling will be banned in initial training sessions, and it will be fascinating to see what effect that has on players being able to get back to match sharpness again.

Still, the report explains that the first Premier League fixtures would not be until June 12th, so one imagines players will slowly be able to train in a more normal fashion soon.

We just have to hope this isn’t too risky in terms of contributing to a second spike in COVID-19 as the illness finally shows signs of waning in a number of European countries.

This seems to have persuaded Germany that the Bundesliga can start up again this weekend and everyone will no doubt be keeping an eye on how they can make their return to football work.

We’d all love to have the Premier League on again this summer but of course the health and safety of the nation has to come first.