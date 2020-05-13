Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has been backed to make a move to Arsenal, according to a report in the Metro.

The 26-year-old has been continually linked with a move to Arsenal this summer and the player’s father has claimed that the Gunners have made an approach to sign the Ghanaian midfielder, according to the report.

Now, Partey’s Ghana teammate Kasim Nuhu has spoken out backing his friend for a move to the Emirates.

Speaking about Partey’s potential move to Arsenal, as cited in the Metro, Nuhu said:

“Atletico Madrid is a very good club so he is playing one of the biggest clubs in the world and Arsenal are also one of the biggest.

“For me, it is his decision because playing for Atletico Madrid is the same as playing for Arsenal

“The two teams always make the same category in the league, fighting for the third and fourth place to play in Champions League.

“But as we all know the Premier League is the best league in the world so if he joins Arsenal I will be happy for him.”

Partey has a release clause of €50 million (£47m) and Arsenal are to battle it out with Liverpool for the player’s signature as it has emerged that the Anfield outfit are also interested in signing the midfielder, according to the Metro report.

Partey could slot right into Arsenal’s midfield and improve Mikel Arteta’s squad considerably as the club have lacked a world-class defensive midfielder for some time now.

The Ghanaian midfielder could go on to become an important figure at the Emirates should the transfer to Arsenal materialise and fans will hope that Arteta has made signing the Atletico midfielder a priority.