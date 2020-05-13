Premier League promotion and relegation this season could play a key role in Spurs’ chase for £30m rated striker

It’s always interesting when a player has a decision to make when it comes to picking their next club, especially if they have their choice of teams in different situations.

Of course they will be tempted to sign for the biggest club, but that’s not always the best option if they have a star who can’t be dropped, while joining a newly promoted team could be a disaster if they go back down.

According to a report from the Birmingham Mail, that could be the decision that faces Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi next season.

They say that he is a £30m target for Spurs as they look for someone to back up Harry Kane, but that’s a tough role to take on. He would be unlikely to get many chances to play.

It’s possible that Kane might get injured again and he could go on to establish himself as a star, but he would be up against it straight away.

Interestingly they claim that West Brom would also be interested in signing him if they get promotion, and you have to think that he would be a regular starter there.

It’s still not clear if this season will finish and what will happen with promotion and relegation if it doesn’t, but it could be important for Spurs when it comes to this transfer.

It would also be interesting to see what option he took if he gets the chance to pick.