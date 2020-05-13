Football clubs have been able to get by for a while by throwing money around and not worrying too much about building relationships with other clubs.

It’s expected that finances will be tight and some teams might even need to get creative at times in the market, so having a good relationship with other clubs could be vital.

A report from Mundo Deportivo has suggested that Real Madrid and Napoli are showing an interest in one player from the other team, so this could work out well for both sides.

The main subject of the article is Luka Jovic. They claim that although he’s had a nightmare since arriving in Madrid, that’s not put them off and the Serbian striker is one of their main targets this Summer.

On the other hand they go on to say that Real Madrid are heavily interested in Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, so this could play into their hands.

They indicate that Real would rather not sell Jovic at this point, but that could change if they manage to use him as a bargaining chip to sign Ruiz in exchange.

They also confirm that Jovic is out for a few months with injury so he won’t get a chance to force his way back into Zidane’s plans at this point, so it will be interesting to see if he moves this Summer.