It’s always important to have a replacement lined up before letting somebody go, so this could be bad news for Barcelona right back Nelson Semedo.

He’s never truly impressed since arriving from Benfica, he’s quick and defensively solid, but he doesn’t offer enough on the ball or in attack for a club like Barcelona.

He looked like a prime candidate to leave this Summer, and a report from Marca has suggested it’s getting closer:

With Semedo set to leave this summer@FCBarcelona are in talks to sign De Sciglio from @juventusfcen ???https://t.co/i7CpPTAVNK pic.twitter.com/Zu7BarMSBZ — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) May 13, 2020

It’s not clear where Semedo will be off to at this point, but Mattia De Sciglio is a solid full back who can play on either side, and he should be a more than able replacement.

It’s likely that clubs will need to reduce the size of their squads due to the financial impact caused by the Coronavirus, so this move could make sense for Barcelona.

The Italian could easily fill in at right back while also providing cover for Jordi Alba on the left hand side, while it’s also handy to have the option to have a full back who cuts inside to keep the opposition guessing too.

It may not be the most exciting acquisition they will make, but this should help make the defense more solid.